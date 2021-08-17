Hop in the kitchen with Chef Stephanie Lobato for the ultimate foodie fix

Chef Stephanie Lobato has quite the resume. She specializes in plant-based and Asian cuisine and was also the featured plant-based chef at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. The private chef offers healthy cooking classes for kids, but she jumped in the kitchen with Jason Carter to teach him some of her favorite recipes.

First up we have the Chicken and Cauliflower Crusted Pizza

1lb Ground Chicken

12oz Bag Frozen Riced Cauliflower

1 C Grated Parmesan

1 C Grated Mozzarella

1 Tbsp Italian Seasoning

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tsp Onion Powder Salt & Pepper To Taste

Red Pepper (optional, Chef Stef adds them for an extra kick)

Preheat your oven to 400. Cook riced cauliflower according to the package. Once cooled, ring out in a cheesecloth to remove moisture.

In a bowl mix all remaining ingredients. If you find it's still moist, add more grated parmesan. On a parchment paper-lined pan, shape your pizza and bake 15-20 min. Remove any excess juices and flip the “crust” over and top with your favorite sauce and toppings. Return to oven 5-8 min until cheese is bubbly.

This super simple recipe can be modified however you'd like to add your favorite toppings.

Next up the duo made Salmorejo using a Vitamix. Chef Stef calls this "Gazpacho's richer and sexier cousin." It's a simple dish that can be made using pantry items, but it's sure to be a crowd favorite at your next party.

8-10 Medium Ripe Tomatoes

1 Red Pepper

2-3 Cloves Garlic

2 1/2 C Day Old Baguette “Guts” (i.e. No Crust)

Cubed 3/4-1 C Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Vegetable Stock

Splash of Sherry Vinegar

Pinch of Smoked Paprika

Salt & Pepper To Taste

Place cubed bread in a bowl and cover with vegetable stock. Core and chop tomatoes add to Vitamix with chopped red peppers and garlic cloves and pulse. Squeeze vegetable stock from bread and add to Vitamix, blend until smooth, (about 1 min). Slowly incorporate olive oil and a splash of sherry and season to taste. You can top with crispy serrano ham, hard-boiled egg, chopped apple, peppers, or a crouton.