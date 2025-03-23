Hope in Action: Tackling Homelessness Through Housing, Support, and Community in South Florida

Over 1,000 families and over 7,000 individuals are currently facing homelessness in Broward County. As times grow more uncertain, these numbers continue to rise—but thankfully, organizations like Hope South Florida are stepping in with a mission to bring stability, support, and long-term solutions to those in need. Joseph Kenner, President of Hope South Florida, joined Inside South Florida to speak about the organization’s powerful vision and the vital programs they offer.

Kenner explained that Hope South Florida focuses primarily on situational homelessness, which refers to individuals and families who find themselves without a home due to sudden life events—like job loss, health crises, or eviction—not necessarily long-term systemic homelessness. These are people who are often still working and striving to maintain normalcy, including sending their children to school. “Many times, people that are situationally homeless, you don't see them. They're not the folks on the street that are panhandling,” Kenner emphasized. “It's the person you could be working right next to. These are the people that stay out of the limelight because they don't want to lose their kids or because they're still working and just can't keep pace with the cost of living.”

To address this growing issue, the organization operates through three core pillars: housing, physical support, and supportive services. The first pillar, housing, includes rapid rehousing and transitional housing along with personalized case management. The second pillar addresses basic physical needs like meals and day centers for families and children. But it's the third pillar—supportive services—that Kenner considers the most transformative. “We ask: why are you experiencing homelessness? Is it employment-related? Mental health? Education? And then we connect you to those resources within the community to get you to the point where you can become self-sufficient and independent again,” he said.

Kenner also pointed out that homelessness is often tied to a crisis of disconnection—a breakdown in family ties, support networks, or places of belonging like faith communities. Hope South Florida aims to repair that by offering a network of support and care, something Kenner calls “The Hope Way.” The ultimate goal isn’t just shelter—it’s self-sufficiency and independence.

For those experiencing homelessness—or those who want to help—Hope South Florida offers several ways to get involved, from accessing resources to volunteering or donating. As Kenner encouraged, anyone can visithopesouthflorida.org and click on “Give Hope” to begin a partnership that could change someone’s life.

To those facing homelessness, or those walking alongside someone who is: you are not alone. Help is available, and organizations like Hope South Florida are ready to walk with you toward a better, brighter future.