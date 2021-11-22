Watch
Hospice and Palliative care are more different than you think

Posted at 3:15 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 15:15:47-05

Hospice care focuses on quality of life when a cure is no longer possible and it’s best utilized in the final months of life. Palliative care uses the same person-centered philosophy of care provided earlier. Here to tell us more is the president and CEO of the National Hospice and Palliative Care organization, Edo Banach.

In Edo's words, hospice care is covered by all insurances and typically for people who have a prognosis of fewer than 6 months to live. Palliative care is for those who have more options. Hospice care is usually done in the home, and while palliative care has a similar structure, it's usually done earlier in the diagnosis.

Many people assume hospice is a death sentence, but in reality, a lot of people get better when they're in hospice since they have 24/7 support and care. Hospice also isn't just a place, often the care is done at home. About 1.8 million people a year use hospice care and are able to live through the end of their lives comfortably with proper care.

The organization was started in 1978 right around the time hospice was started. They've helped build up the community around those who need palliative or hospice care, improving quality and access to proper care. If you're in need of this care, you can head to CaringInfo.org

