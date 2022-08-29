Hosting an Airbnb Tiny Home can help you beat inflation

The rising prices of housing, food, and gas have led some to look for new ways to supplement their income. Ansel Troy, Host of Tiny Home in Oakland, Ca., joined Inside South Florida to share how Airbnb helps its hosts make extra income.

“Hosting allows them to utilize your own space and open it up to travelers at their own price point,” says Troy. “They can use their own creativity to design the decor to attract the people that they want and knock out a few bills or step away from their traditional line of work.”

The memorable experience that Airbnb’s Tiny Homes provide its guests is what makes it a great option for a host to earn money.

“I'm finding that it is the unique experience that people are looking for. A lot of my guests are going to San Francisco, but they've decided that they want this tiny house in Oakland, Ca. to add to their experience,” says Troy. “It's an Instagram-worthy experience, and it’s really cool.”

