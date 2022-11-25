Hosting must-haves for holiday entertaining

You can mark Thanksgiving Day off your to-do list. Lifestyle Expert, Josh McBride, joined Inside South Florida to share hosting essentials to enhance your holiday entertaining.

“Martini and Rossi’s latest innovation is their premium range of Nonalcoholic Aperitivo, which is specially made for the more mindful sipping moments. It doesn't sacrifice the delicious flavors of your favorite cocktail,” says McBride. “Their Nonalcoholic Aperitivo comes in two flavors expressions, including Floreale and Vibrante.” Find these items at your local liquor stores

A great favor is a useful one. Otterbox products’ strength and durability will protect your guests’ coveted devices.

“Get ready for the holidays with cases, screens and power products with all new super stylish and protective cases for the latest devices,” says McBride. “OtterBox has a case for everyone in your family to help you keep your items protected.” Find products at Otterbox.com

Create a charcuterie board with Blue Diamond Almonds' new flavored holiday collection.

“They are the perfect holiday treat. Blue diamond snickerdoodle flavored almonds deliver the indulgent taste of a seasonal cinnamon sugar cookie,” says McBride. “Blue Diamond peppermint cocoa flavored almonds are inspired by winter's favorite beverage.” Find these items at Amazon and major retailers

If you’re on the market for health-conscious food options for party goers, Aplenty and Amazon have introduced more than 100 items for your event.

“The brand provides thoughtfully crafted products that use high quality ingredients and cooking methods to deliver delicious flavor,” says McBride. “My personal favorites are the pumpkin spice granola, apple pie granola clusters, cinnamon bun pancake and waffle mix, honey crisp apple cider, and more.” Find these products at Amazon Fresh.

For more information, visit @JoshyMcB

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by JMM Consulting.

