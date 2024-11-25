Hot Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals with Jennifer Jolly

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Jennifer Jolly is back on Inside South Florida with an impressive lineup of tech deals and must-haves for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Whether you're shopping for loved ones or treating yourself, here's the scoop on the best bargains this holiday season.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds 3

Stay ahead of the curve with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, which comes equipped with cutting-edge AI health features. It tracks fitness, provides personalized wellness tips, and even includes a sleep apnea monitoring feature. Pair it with the Galaxy Buds 3, featuring crisp audio and Galaxy AI, which offers cool features like real-time language translation. Both items are available with substantial trade-in discounts for Black Friday. For more information, visit Samsung.com.

iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max

For those ready to upgrade their home cleaning, the iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max is a game-changer. It vacuums and mops simultaneously, prioritizes dirty areas with its smart dirt detective, and handles everything from washing its mop pad to emptying its bin and refilling the mopping tank. This futuristic cleaning assistant is $400 off for Cyber Monday. For more information, visit iRobot.com.

Blink Mini 2 Security Camera

The Blink Mini 2 is a compact security camera perfect for indoor or outdoor use. It features color night vision, a built-in LED spotlight, a wide field of view, and two-way audio. With a subscription plan starting at just $3 per month, you'll also get smart notifications like person detection. At 50% off, this camera is only $20 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more, visit blinkforhome.com.

Schneider OffGrid Portable Power Station

For outdoor enthusiasts, the Schneider portable power station is a game-changer. Lightweight and compact, it powers phones, laptops, cameras, and small appliances using solar, USB-C, car, or wall outlets. Ideal for road trips or camping, it’s perfect for those who overpack but need reliable off-grid power. FInd this product available at schneiderelectric.com or Amazon.

Pinter All-In-One Brew and Draft Machine

For craft beer lovers, the Pinter Brew and Draft Machine is a holiday gift dream come true. This all-in-one system brews 12 pints of beer or hard cider at home in about a week. It comes with two Pinter packs for brewing and a taster pint glass. Available now for $49—a $100 discount—this deal is perfect for the beer enthusiast in your life. For more, visit Pinter.com.

For more information on these deals, visitTechish.com. Whether you're stocking up for others or splurging on yourself, Jennifer’s picks ensure you'll find something fantastic at a great price. Cheers to stress-free holiday shopping!