Hot holiday gifts for kids

Posted at 1:05 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 13:05:39-05

Finding the perfect gifts that will meet the needs of parents and the desires of children can be puzzling. Technology Expert and Blogger, Cassie Slane, joined Inside South Florida to share holiday gifts for kids and their families.

“Alphapals is a set of 26 plush, buttery and soft smiling letters that conveniently slip away into a comfy beanbag that can be used as a seat or tidy storage,” says Slane. “They teach children the colors, alphabet, spelling and how to pick up after themselves.”

An entertaining gift idea for an entire family with their kids is board or card games.

“Exploding Kittens is a strategic kitty powered version of Russian roulette where players avoid drawing the Exploding Kitten,” says Slane. “Throw Throw Burrito is the world's first dodgeball game.”

If you’re on the market for a game that is perfect for gamers of all ages, you may consider the new Sonic Frontiers as an option.

“It is a new high-speed action-adventure platform,” says Slane. “It features exhilarating combat and intriguing puzzles as Sonic journeys to a mysterious land in search of the Chaos Emeralds.”

If your children enjoy making arts and crafts, Elmer’s Squishies may entice your tolddler's creativity.

“It is a fun creative gift for kids. You mix Elmer’s Secret Solution plus color sparkle add-ons,” says Slane. “Kids can create their own stretchy and bouncing adorable mystery characters in 60 minutes. It’s safe, nontoxic and easy to make.”

