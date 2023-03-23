Watch Now
Hot new podcast takes a dive into the lives of Latin stars

Lilliana Vazquez, Host of “Becoming an Icon,” joined Inside South Florida to introduce her new podcast that focuses on the lives of pop culture’s Latin stars.

“I thought, if I can really capture the nostalgia and the knowledge and the storytelling of ‘Behind The Music’ and punch it up with a lot of sass and personal anecdotes, this is a podcast, and that's exactly what my Co-host, Joseph, and I do,” says Vazquez. “Bad Bunny kicked off the series, and we have six episodes just on Jennifer Lopez.”

You can listen to “Becoming an Icon” everywhere podcasts are available.

