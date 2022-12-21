Hot Tips For Finding The Coolest Toys Of This Holiday Season

There is no shortage of toys out there these days and it can be hard to know which ones the child in your life will love. Lifestyle expert Bethany Braun-Silva joined Inside South Florida with her coolest toys of the season.

“With our children’s ever-changing interest in the crazy amount of toys out there, it can be very overwhelming to navigate toy shopping,” says Braun-Silva. “My top tip is to look for a one stop shop retailer like my go-to, Target, because as a busy parent, you can get all your gifts, groceries, and essentials at the same time at an incredible value.”

Along with great value, Target is taking the stress out of holiday toy shopping.

“Target also makes it very easy to shop for toys during the holiday season by using their top toys list as a guide to find 50 of the most anticipated holiday toys and games available this season starting at $14.99,” says Braun-Silva. “Top toys like the Paw Patrol Cat Pack playset and the HarperIman Ashton doll are on the list.”

Shoppers can expect to find some of the biggest names in toys when they visit Target.

“Target has an exclusive partnership with FAO Schwarz that features 120 items starting at just $9.99,” says Braun-Silva. “Including a capsule collection that celebrates the brand’s 160th anniversary, including the anniversary teddy bear.”

Target also has last-minute shoppers covered.

“If you're worried about expedited shipping or getting those toys on time, Target has amazing same-day services that take the guesswork out of that last-minute gifting,” says Braun-Silva.

For more information on these and more of the hottest toys of the season, visit Target.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Target.