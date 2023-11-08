Hot Toys and Trends for the Holiday Season

The Toys Industry’s Premier Player, Elizabeth Werner, joined Inside South Florida to share the latest toys and gadgets perfect for the holiday season.

“Let's jump right in with a classic toy, this is Furby by Hasbro,” says Werner. “Now Furby has evolved, but remains a best friend to our little ones, encouraging them to be their authentic selves, which I love.” For more information, visit Hasbro.com

What could make a more magical gift than the opportunity to have a direct connection with Santa himself? Now, thanks to Demdaco's Christmas ornament, children can receive daily video messages from Santa Claus.

“This enhances the magic of the season by letting our kids hear directly from Santa,” says Werner. “They're going to scan the ornament with their phone or tablet. Santa magically appears in video messages all the way through the month of December. Now even on the 24th they're going to see Santa prep for his flight.” For more information, visit Demdaco.com

VTech toys are some of the best electronic toys for kids, designed to make learning fun and enhance children's development.

“This is an interactive garage place that has a fun spiral track, a talking race car that's activated when it goes over smart points at some of the cool locations like the carwash, the convenience store, and the gas station,” says Werner. “This is going to help our kids with their first words and their fine motor skills when they open and close things, lift things and press things.” For more information, visit Vtech.com

Hand2mind is making a huge impact on student learning. They are creating engaging, interactive experiences that build math and literacy proficiency in a rewarding and entertaining way.

“Now when it comes to learning math, yes, it can be fun,” says Werner. “Number blocks stepped squad mission headquarters from Hand2mind. This is a smash hit on Netflix brings play time from the screen right into our homes, encouraging our little ones to fall in love with numbers. For more information, visit Hand2mind.com

And of course, no holiday celebration would be complete without a few Lego pieces nestled under the Christmas tree.

“Now when it comes to building and construction, I always lean on Lego, and this is Gabby's Dollhouse,” says Werner. “This features iconic moments, characters and scenes from the hit show streaming on Netflix. If you have not caught the show, it's fabulous. Your kids and grandkids are loving it.” For more information, visit Lego.com

For more information, visit WernerInfo.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Hasbro, Demdaco, V-Tech, Hand2mind, and Lego.