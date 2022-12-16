Hot trending gifts for the 2022 holiday season

Gifting your relatives with the most popular presents will put smiles on their faces. Lifestyle Expert, Emily L. Foley, joined Inside South Florida to share the latest trends to make everyone on your list happy.

“A really cool gift is the ecobee Smart Security Starter Kit,” says Foley. “It has the new smart thermostat premium, a smart sensor for motion detection, and two smart sensors for doors and windows.”

For the beauty lover on your list, helping to improve their smile and the health of their teeth may bring them joy.

“Oral-B I O features the iconic Oral B round brush head, a smart pressure sensor, and an interactive display,” says Foley. “There's an app that gives you real-time tracking and coaching while you brush, which is super cool.”

Gifting a better sleep this year with Tempur-Pedic's mattress topper may feel like pure heaven to the receiver.

“It has the same revolutionary material found in the mattresses that conform to your body,” says Foley. “It delivers personalized comfort to minimize pressure points that keep you awake.” Find this item at TempurPedic.com

If you have a homeowner with a pool to shop for, offering them a robotic pool cleaner may fulfill their dreams by reducing their weekend chores list.

“Aiper is the leader in robotic cordless pool cleaners,” says Foley. “They just launched the Seagull SE, which features a long-lasting clean time, shorter charging time, and larger surface cleaning capabilities.” Find this product at Aiper.com and receive 40% off using code AIPER40

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by ecobee, Oral-B, Tempur-Pedic and Aiper.