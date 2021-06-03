Watch
Hotline for childcare providers offers quick advice

Posted at 3:16 PM, Jun 03, 2021
The Early Learning Coalition of Broward County has a hotline for childcare providers of all types. The Warm-line is a phone number for teachers, parents, and anyone with questions about how to take the best care of a child.

No matter what questions you have, the Warm-line can offer resources and strategies to help. Even solutions as simple as talking to your children will be offered. You can call the Warm-line for concerns about your child’s growth or development, behavior, classroom accommodations, and intervention strategies, and referrals to other agencies.

Early intervention is critical to helping your child, and you can find the resources needed to achieve it with the Warm-line. You can give them a call at 954-295-0672

