House of Horror and Only in Dade are Teaming up to Give you the Ultimate Halloween Experience

Posted at 6:10 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 18:10:03-04

Engage Live CEO, Tony Albelo, along with ‘Only in Dade’ CEO, Shanut Anaut, joined Inside South Florida to share the ultimate Halloween haunted experience at ‘House of Horror’ featuring the cast of Only in Dade.

 “We have the Only in Dade experience,” says Albelo. “So, for certain nights during the month, you get to come join not only the Halloween experiences, but everything with a little bit of an ‘Only in Dade’ twist. And if you follow, which I'm sure you, do millions of people do, you'll know that it's edgy, its current.”

 Anaut also explained the magic behind the Only in Dade platform, known for showcasing the latest happenings in South Florida.

“I think the biggest and most important thing for us is to listen to our audience and to remember why we started,” says Anaut. “Never selling out the brand and always making sure that we're showing Miami for who it is and not who maybe the world thinking thinks it is. We want to show the true Miami.”

For more information, visit HouseofHorrorCarnival.com

