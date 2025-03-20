House of Knives: A Cooking Competition Unlike Any Other

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Food Network. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Food lovers, get ready! House of Knives is set to shake up the world of cooking competitions with its unique format and top-tier culinary talent. Celebrity chefs Scott Conant and Marcus Samuelsson joined Inside South Florida to give us a sneak peek at what makes this show stand out from the rest.

Unlike traditional cooking competitions, House of Knives allows its competitors—Michelin-starred chefs and James Beard Award winners—to cook freely, without the usual constraints of mystery baskets or random ingredients. “They’re just cooking from their hearts,” Conant shared. “This is one of the few shows where chefs can make whatever they want. It’s just great cooking and great storytelling through food.” Samuelsson added, “It’s almost like Food Network has been listening to us for years. We’ve always wanted to just cook our food, without random baskets deciding. And these chefs stepped up!”

But House of Knives isn’t just about cooking; there’s also strategic gameplay. Competitors must decide whether to challenge the reigning ruler of the kitchen or send a fellow chef into battle instead. “You really have to play it smart,” Samuelsson explained.

Beyond the fierce competition, House of Knives delivers top-notch entertainment, thanks to its expert panel of judges. Alongside Conant and Samuelsson, Chef Judy Joo brings a wealth of global culinary expertise, making for a dynamic trio of taste testers. “Between the three of us, we pretty much cover the globe,” Samuelsson joked. “I would even go so far to say it's among the best food I've ever eaten in my years of cooking,” Conant added.

The series premieres on Tuesday, March 18, at 9 PM on Food Network and streams the following day on Max. With high stakes, elite chefs, and unforgettable dishes, House of Knives is a must-watch for food enthusiasts everywhere.