How 0Xbattleground incentivizes gamers

iBloxx CEO, Domenik Maier, joined Inside South Florida to share more about 0Xbattleground, a Web3 blockchain game.

“Blockchain gaming is essentially video gaming that includes elements of blockchain technology elements,” says Maier. “0Xbattleground is a battle royale shooter game. You can acquire cryptocurrencies and NFT items that you can later monetize and sell on secondary markets.”

