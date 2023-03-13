Watch Now
How 0Xbattleground incentivizes gamers

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 18:30:27-04

iBloxx CEO, Domenik Maier, joined Inside South Florida to share more about 0Xbattleground, a Web3 blockchain game.

“Blockchain gaming is essentially video gaming that includes elements of blockchain technology elements,” says Maier. “0Xbattleground is a battle royale shooter game. You can acquire cryptocurrencies and NFT items that you can later monetize and sell on secondary markets.”

For more information, visit iBloxx.com or 0XBattleGround.com

