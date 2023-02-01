How 103.5 The Beat’s Papa Keith is helping the community

iHeartRadio's 103.5 The Beat Afternoon Radio Host, Papa Keith, joined Inside South Florida for an intimate conversation about how he chooses to reconcile his life’s work with his responsibility for his community.

“I have a responsibility to my audience and the people listening to give them the truth, send opportunities their way, and also educate them on things they may not know,” says Keith.

Keith is driven by making a positive impact on his community. He describes the way he would like to be remembered.

“He made a change. He truly cared about the community. He truly cared about us,” say Keith. “He did it with his words, which were amazing, and actions.”