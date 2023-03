Making an impact on the surrounding world is 103.5 The Beats’ Radio Personality, Stichiz, goal in her lifetime. She joined Inside South Florida to share the initiatives align with her purpose.

“I am continuing to push Girls Make Beats Broward lab,” says Stichiz. “On March 9th, the book, Timmy’s Great Day, is coming out to encourage our students who may have disabilities to focus on the things that they can do.”

For more information, visit @Stichiz on Instagram