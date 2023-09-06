How 305 Pink Pack is community’s cancer care resource

305 Pink Pack’s President, Rosemary Carrera, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization can help those suffering with cancer.

“We provide all those things that become logistical nightmares for women who are going through treatment. We're able to provide them with transportation to their appointments, childcare, housekeeping services, grocery support, and emotional support,” says Carrera. “We connect them with local resources and national resources that can fill in all those little issues that aren't necessarily medically oriented.”

The organization’s annual event, Go Pink for the Pack, is September 10th.

For more information, visit 305PinkPack.org