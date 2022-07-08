Vice City Basketball Academy provides a one of a kind experience for aspiring student athletes. Founder of the academy Alex Marin wanted to create a safe and educational organization to help serve the youth in Miami-Dade County.

"The concept behind it was just to be able to provide an experience for the kids with basketball where they could have fun, be able to feel safe in a safe environment, and have an experience like no other where they're able to be around other kids and enjoy the sport of basketball," says Marin.

When Alex was younger, he had the dreams of going professional in the NBA. As he got older, he realized that the dream was too far out of reach.

"That was always the plan of the high school. But then I realized with my size, the offers weren't there. And it wasn't a possibility. But I still love the game. And that's what kind of led me to find, you know, be the founder of Vice City Basketball Academy and still have the passion for the game," says Marin.

Gabriel Fernandez, a student athlete has been in the program for only four months. Gabrielle says he's improved a lot in basketball. And he's also gained friendships. He hopes with the help of the academy to be a leader not only in basketball, but in life as well.

"I've always grown up under the shadow of my cousins, they play varsity on a basketball team. And I guess I want to learn, not to live in their shadow or under their to make a name for myself and I want to learn to be a leader on and off the court,"

hopes he can teach all the student athletes that come across the academy, more than just basketball skills.

"To me, the most important thing about this whole thing is that its bigger than just coach Alex, is bigger than just Vice City. It's something that I want to make an impact in the community through our faith and show people that you know you can persevere and go through a go get to where you want to as long as you have faith and push through," says Marin.

If you want to know more more information, you can go to vicecitybasketball.com

