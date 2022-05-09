How a South Floridian is making special memories come true with Lovely Darlings Picnic

If you're looking for a perfect date idea, look no further.

Lovely Darlings Picnic has got you covered.

Founded in 2018, Lovely Darlings Picnic specializes in Luxury Picnic events. Whether it be a bridal shower, date night or a wedding proposal, Lovely Darlings does it all.

"I enjoy creating these spaces for couples to come and celebrate. I feel like I offer something different with my picnics. So that's really the goal, create an unforgettable moment for my clients," says Joann Mezadieux, Owner & Founder of Lovely Darlings Picnic.

Lovely darlings also sets up picnic events for bigger parties, which include birthdays, baby showers, engagement parties and more.

They've even expanded to wellness.

"This year we launched Wellness Picnic with Lovely Darlings and we have different add-ons. You can add on, a yoga instructor and a table massage. For example. for people celebrating their birthday, they want to focus on wellness. People are now focusing on self-care. It's a whole different experience," says Mezadieux.

Creating beautiful memories with Lovely Darling Picnic is what makes Joann's job so special.

"I enjoy this so much. I think it's really seeing how happy my clients are. Their reaction to seeing the picnic and never seeing anything like it and after the picnic is done they're like this was the best experience ever. To me, that is very satisfying, knowing they will have that memory forver," says Mezadieux.

You can book your picnic by going to lovely-darlings.com

Email: infolovelydarlings@gmail.com

Call: 954-588-6232

IG: @lovelydarlingspicnic