How Actress, Ahmarie Holmes, works through strike

Posted at 10:24 AM, Aug 21, 2023
Actress, Ahmarie Holmes, joined Inside South Florida to share how she copes with the writers’ and actors’ strike.

“I am hoping and remaining faithful that everything pans out, and everyone is given equal opportunity, rights, compensation, security and our jobs. I am praying every day that it comes to an end soon,” says Holmes. “Right now, we're just encouraging each other and staying active, taking acting classes, and staying up on our skills so that when we do go back to work we're ready.”

For more information, visit @AhmarieHolmes and SagAftraStrike.org

