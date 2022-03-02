How Adobe Creative Cloud Express is helping small businesses grow

Many small businesses have had to pivot to social media to stay afloat the past two years. Social media is a creative way to stay connected with customers.

Social Media Entrepreneur, Natalie Zfat, says the first thing we need to think about is trends in 2022 and reframe how we think about social media.

55% of small business owners believe that social media is more critical to their brand’s success than a physical storefront.

Businesses need to have gorgeous design assets, compelling copy and define what their brand is by creating brand Identity.

How do you stand out? Natalie wants you to try video. It’s a wonderful way for small businesses to inject thought leadership. You get twice as much viewership with video. If you can stand out on social media, the likelihood of customers engaging with you is higher.

Videos can help show your unique personality. Creative Cloud Express is a great asset to accomplish that. It does not require you to be a designer to help you master it. The moment you log on, you have thousands of beautiful templates to choose from. It helps make your post more authentic and helps you stand out.

It can really help spice up social media posts and inject your personality.

