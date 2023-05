On Inside South Florida, we sat down with Randy Grimes, National Ambassador for Agape Treatment Center, to discuss how transitional trauma can lead to anxiety, stress, and even depression.

“I think they need to know that it's okay to not be okay, but you got to put your hand up and ask for help,” says Grimes. “There's hope and there's help out there, but you've got to ask for it.”

For more information, visit AgapeTC.com

