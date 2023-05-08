Watch Now
How AI can impact the workforce

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 08, 2023
Jordan Crenshaw, Senior VP from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Technology Engagement Center, joined Inside South Florida to share how businesses and government agencies can prepare for the AI economy of the future.

“We started our AI commission last year and went throughout the country listening to the public and developed a set of recommendations and a report last March,” says Jordan Crenshaw. “We found that AI is best positioned to fill gaps in the workforces, not replace it.”

For more information, visit USChamber.com/AiCommission

