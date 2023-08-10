How AI transforms medicine

CEO, Entrepreneur and Business Consultant, Ryan Niddel, joined Inside South Florida to share how the future of AI can benefit the medical industry.

“It makes everything that we have had to do manually more efficient and effective,” says Niddel. “For instance, we have a software platform that pulls in data from your blood panels and saliva test that's completely customized to you. It's aggregating the data from your panel and cross referencing that through AI large language models to create a recommendation.”

For more information, visit RyanNiddel.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by HK Foundation.