How Airbnb is helping those displaced by disasters

Hurricane Season is well underway and has been extremely active. Being prepared is the most important thing to do to keep you and your family safe. If disaster does strike, Airbnb is offering refuge to those who end up displaced by a storm, and tips on how to be prepared.

AirBnB.org is a new non-profit helping people find temporary stays. This program has actually been around since 2012 when a host in NYC wanted to open her home to those impacted by Hurricane Sandy. Kristen Berlacher, the head of programs for the non-profit, says there are hosts around the world participating in this program, and they have housed over 75,000 people so far.

When a hurricane or wildfire strikes, the group works closely with local emergency management agencies. They've found that several people need to evacuate quickly. AirBnb.org offers an alternative to shelters. These stays are either free or subsidized by the host, and Airbnb waives all the fees.

Being prepared includes everything from making sure you have emergency alerts enabled on your phone, having an evacuation plan that the whole family knows, and being stocked up on medical equipment.

If you want to help, you don't have to become a regular Airbnb host. You can sign up specifically to help others during their time of need at Airbnb.org