How Almond Breeze helps with health and fitness resolutions

Sticking to your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier can be challenging. Registered Dietitian and Author, Bonnie Taub-Dix, joined Inside South Florida to share a simple way to eating better.

“People are looking for a personalized diet plan that takes into account their tastes, preferences, wellness goals and health needs,” says Taub-Dix. “It's more about fitting foods and beverages into your life instead of feeling like you have to change your life for your diet.”

Consuming more plant-based foods may contribute to a more well-balanced diet.

“The biggest impact is inviting more plants to your plate. I love to substitute dairy milk with almond milk, and my favorite almond milk is Almond Breeze because it's a perfect dairy alternative,” says Taub-Dix. “Almond Breeze is just so versatile that you can really put it in a sweet or savory recipes.”

For more information, visit AlmondBreeze.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Almond Breeze.