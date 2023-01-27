Watch Now
How Almond Breeze helps with health and fitness resolutions

Posted at 12:46 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 12:46:25-05

Sticking to your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier can be challenging. Registered Dietitian and Author, Bonnie Taub-Dix, joined Inside South Florida to share a simple way to eating better.

“People are looking for a personalized diet plan that takes into account their tastes, preferences, wellness goals and health needs,” says Taub-Dix. “It's more about fitting foods and beverages into your life instead of feeling like you have to change your life for your diet.”

Consuming more plant-based foods may contribute to a more well-balanced diet.

“The biggest impact is inviting more plants to your plate. I love to substitute dairy milk with almond milk, and my favorite almond milk is Almond Breeze because it's a perfect dairy alternative,” says Taub-Dix. “Almond Breeze is just so versatile that you can really put it in a sweet or savory recipes.”

