Star Angela Simmons joined Inside South Florida to share the inspiration behind the new brand, Angela’s Cakes.

“Pinky Cole is amazing. We sat down, talked and came up with this,” says Simmons. “I’ve always liked funnel cake, but you can only get them a certain time of the year. I thought, ‘Why can't we do this at home all-year round and let it be more healthy.’ It’s the vegan way with 60 calories and six grams of sugar.”

Angela’s Cakes are available at the Sugar Factory.