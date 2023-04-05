Watch Now
How Appetite for Giving campaign fights against childhood sexual abuse

Posted at 7:48 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 19:48:37-04

Chairman of Lauren’s Kids, Ron Book, joined Inside South Florida to share more about what the foundation is doing to commemorate National Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“Lauren’s Kids is all about preventing childhood sexual abuse through education and awareness,” says Book. “We're starting this whole new campaign called ‘Appetite For Giving.’ There are restaurants throughout Miami-Dade and Broward County participating. When you get your bill, make a commitment and make a difference.”

For more information, visit LaurensKids.org

