How Artful Minds art exhibit advocates for mental health

National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Executive Director, Dr. Sandra Cumper Boynton, and Artist, Manny Mendez, joined Inside South Florida with our correspondent Miriam Tapia and chats about the Artful Minds art exhibition's significance and its advocacy.

“We developed Artful Minds because we wanted to bring to the community the fact that individuals who are living with mental illness are not just living with mental illness,” says Boynton. “They're going through a journey, and we realize that you can show this journey through any form of art.”

For more information, call 954-316-9907, or visit, NamiBroward.org