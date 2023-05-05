Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How Artful Minds art exhibit advocates for mental health

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 18:30:03-04

National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Executive Director, Dr. Sandra Cumper Boynton, and Artist, Manny Mendez, joined Inside South Florida with our correspondent Miriam Tapia and chats about the Artful Minds art exhibition's significance and its advocacy.

“We developed Artful Minds because we wanted to bring to the community the fact that individuals who are living with mental illness are not just living with mental illness,” says Boynton. “They're going through a journey, and we realize that you can show this journey through any form of art.”

For more information, call 954-316-9907, or visit, NamiBroward.org

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com