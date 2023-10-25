Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How Author and Joy Strategist Grace Harry is Redefining Happiness

Posted at 12:16 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 12:16:31-04

Author Grace Harry joined Inside South Florida to discuss her latest release, “The Joy Strategist: Your Path to Inner Change,” a playbook into rediscovering joy and incorporating it into our daily lives.

Joy is our birthright, it's, to me, it's the communication of your heart but and it should be accessed with ease and through play,” says Harry. “And there's work involved, because we have to create a strategy to make sure that we're tapping into that every day. So, when you wake up in the morning, if you get nothing else from this book, just at the very least if you don't run the day, the day runs you. So, if you can 30 seconds, one minute, to just impress on your subconscious on you, on the me inside, the inner child, whatever you want to call it, then you are the star of your own story.”

For more information, follow @graceharry

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com