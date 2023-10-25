How Author and Joy Strategist Grace Harry is Redefining Happiness

Author Grace Harry joined Inside South Florida to discuss her latest release, “The Joy Strategist: Your Path to Inner Change,” a playbook into rediscovering joy and incorporating it into our daily lives.

Joy is our birthright, it's, to me, it's the communication of your heart but and it should be accessed with ease and through play,” says Harry. “And there's work involved, because we have to create a strategy to make sure that we're tapping into that every day. So, when you wake up in the morning, if you get nothing else from this book, just at the very least if you don't run the day, the day runs you. So, if you can 30 seconds, one minute, to just impress on your subconscious on you, on the me inside, the inner child, whatever you want to call it, then you are the star of your own story.”

