How Axe Elite builds its sales’ team

Determining their own destiny is a path that many entrepreneurs journey. Axe Elite’s CEO, Albert Shakhnazarov, joined Inside South Florida to share how Axe Elite builds its sales professionals.

“I saw how hard my dad worked. When we had an opportunity to come to the United States of America, I understood that capitalism gave an average man the best chance to succeed,” says Shakhnazarov. “I didn't want my worth based on how much I'm worth per hour but how much value I brought to the table.”

Axe Elite’s holistic approach that it utilizes with its sales team is one component that sets it apart from its competitors.

“If you serve many people, you will be served. We're not just a regular sales company. One of the keys that make our company different is our culture and energy,” says Shakhnazarov. “If you come to our office, you just feel different because of the positivity, support, love and encouragement that we display on a daily basis.”

