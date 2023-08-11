Watch Now
How Axe Elite builds unstoppable leaders

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 18:30:03-04

Albert Shakhnazarov, CEO of Axe Elite, joined Inside South Florida to share how to transform employees into leaders.

“Leadership is about going out there and giving people guidance, coaching and direction. A lot of times when we open up a business, we just tell people what to do, but we don't show them how to do it,” says Shakhnazarov. “You got to show up, demonstrate what type of mindset you have to have, and what type of things you have to do on a day-to-day basis.”

