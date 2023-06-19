Watch Now
How BBBS’ “Bigs in Blue” is unifying youth and police

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 18:30:13-04

BBBS of Broward County’s Director of Partnership, Janelle Ferguson, and Big Sister, Selina Hightower, joined Inside South Florida to share how the “Bigs in Blue” program makes a difference within the community.

“It's important for people in uniform to connect with our youth because it allows them to know and understand that they're there to serve and protect them,” says Ferguson. “You see such a difference in the children and how they interact with law enforcement, view law enforcement and have a greater connection, which is all we strive for in this program.”

