How BBBS’ “Bigs in Blue” is unifying youth and police

BBBS of Broward County’s Director of Partnership, Janelle Ferguson, and Big Sister, Selina Hightower, joined Inside South Florida to share how the “Bigs in Blue” program makes a difference within the community.

“It's important for people in uniform to connect with our youth because it allows them to know and understand that they're there to serve and protect them,” says Ferguson. “You see such a difference in the children and how they interact with law enforcement, view law enforcement and have a greater connection, which is all we strive for in this program.”

For more information, visit BBBSBroward.org