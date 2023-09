BBBS of Broward Board Members, Traci Miller and Doug Jones, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization has evolved.

“I've been involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters for probably about 20 years. I've seen the difference,” says Miller. “As a parent, I know how important it is to have an adult in your life.”

The 20th annual Déjà Vu Rock of Ages event is Saturday, October 7th.

For more information, visit BBBSbroward.org