How BBBS makes a difference

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 18:30:06-04

Manager of Big Inspiring Scholastic Success, Kamilah Van, and High School Big of the Year, Liya Johny, joined Inside South Florida to share the importance of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County’s mentorship program.

“Mentoring is so important because it brings students together who normally wouldn't see each other from different school. They're working on things like academics, social emotional learning, and how to build trust and lifelong friendships,” says Van. “It's impactful because a lot of students come from families where they just need a little bit of extra help.”

For more information, visit bbbsbroward.org or call 954-584-9990

