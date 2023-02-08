How BBBS of Broward County serves its community members

Making a positive impact on a child can have lasting effects. Program Specialist and Big Brother, Malcolm Brown, and Big Brother, Francois O. Boursiquot, joined Inside South Florida to share how Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County benefits its children and their volunteers.

“It's so incredibly important for someone to become a big,” says Brown. “We have so many youths in our community that just need someone that they can confide in and feel supported by.”

The impact of being a volunteer doesn’t only benefit the children.

“I wanted to understand what it was like to love a child that was not my own,” says Boursiquot, “Johnny has shown me that.”

For more information, visit BBBSBroward.org