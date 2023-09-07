How Black Miami-Dade honors African American culture and history

Black Miami-Dade’s Creator, Nadege Green, joined Inside South Florida to share how she combats the erasure of Black community.

“I wanted young folks to have more access to Miami’s Black history because it's not that the history doesn't exist or there aren't resources. It was hard for people to find where those resources existed,” says Green. “The first thing I did was create a library of Black Miami resources. Then, I created an Instagram platform that's a daily dose of Miami's Black history.”

For more information, visit BlackMiamiDade.com and @BlackMiamiDade