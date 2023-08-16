Watch Now
How Bleeding Blue helps the community

Bleeding Blue’s President and Co-founder, Detective Danny Morales, and Vice President and Co-founder, Sergeant Brandon Espinosa, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization impacts its community.

“We started this in November of 2022. Our main goal was to give back to these families that lose somebody in the line of duty, specifically a law enforcement officer,” says Morales. “We try to help each other out as much as we can. If there is a special scenario, we try to if we can and have the funds.”

