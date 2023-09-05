How Brown Girl Jane bottles black girl magic

Brown Girl Jane’s, Chief Branding Officer, Tai Beauchamp, and Chief Executive Officer, Malaika Jones, joined Inside South Florida to share how the brand celebrates and honors hued women of color.

“This is a collection and brand that speaks to everyone, but we wanted to center the needs specifically of black and brown women because that's who we are. We know that we have these layered experiences in life,” says Beauchamp. “We created three scents for each collection because recognizing how layered we are plays with the idea of not just having a signature scent, but speaks to those different sides of you that you want to elevate at any given moment.”

For more information, visit BrownGirlJane.com and @ItsBrownGirlJane