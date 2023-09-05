Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

How Brown Girl Jane bottles black girl magic

Posted at 2:15 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 14:15:14-04

Brown Girl Jane’s, Chief Branding Officer, Tai Beauchamp, and Chief Executive Officer, Malaika Jones, joined Inside South Florida to share how the brand celebrates and honors hued women of color.

“This is a collection and brand that speaks to everyone, but we wanted to center the needs specifically of black and brown women because that's who we are. We know that we have these layered experiences in life,” says Beauchamp. “We created three scents for each collection because recognizing how layered we are plays with the idea of not just having a signature scent, but speaks to those different sides of you that you want to elevate at any given moment.”

For more information, visit BrownGirlJane.com and @ItsBrownGirlJane

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com