How Cameron Dobbs rebounded after career ending injuries

Posted at 2:33 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 14:33:48-04

“Play Where Your Feet Are” Author and Host, Cameron Dobbs, joined Inside South Florida to share how she revamped her life after experiencing sport injuries.

‘Emotionally, I had a ton of mental health struggles. It was just the hardest time. I faced a huge identity crisis wondering who I was without my sport,” says Dobbs. “Now, coaching what I had been taught all these years was a really special moment. Although I couldn't be on the court playing, I was just happy to be in the gym once again with my teammates.”

