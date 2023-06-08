How Cameron Dobbs rebounded after career ending injuries

“Play Where Your Feet Are” Author and Host, Cameron Dobbs, joined Inside South Florida to share how she revamped her life after experiencing sport injuries.

‘Emotionally, I had a ton of mental health struggles. It was just the hardest time. I faced a huge identity crisis wondering who I was without my sport,” says Dobbs. “Now, coaching what I had been taught all these years was a really special moment. Although I couldn't be on the court playing, I was just happy to be in the gym once again with my teammates.”

