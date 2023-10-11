How CBD For Dogs Can Improve Your Pet’s Wellness

King Kanine Co-Owners, Lynnette Sanmiguel and Jeff Riman, joined Inside South Florida to share how their CBD dog products can help your pets live their happiest and healthiest lives.

“So that actually can go into your body and cause what's known as homeostasis, meaning it just wants to cure everything that's going wrong with the animal,” says Sanmiguel. “So, it could be you know, something in the brain with anxiety, something in the body with joints and whatnot. So that's all it does. It's very natural. You give it to their dog; you can't overdose it. So, it's no toxicity, which is very important. So, you learn balance just to make sure that they are a-okay.”

