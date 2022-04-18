How Cherry Blossoms are saving humanity in Artechouse's newest exhibition

ARTECHOUSE connects audiences to the arts and combines technology, science and creativity together.

From now until May 1st, guests can immerse themselves to "Renewal 2121". Inspired by 400 years of Toyko's coloful history, "Renewal 2121" celebrates three themes of renewal. The city, nature and humans.

"The exhibition takes you 100 years into the future. Into a metropolis, reminiscent of Tokyo 100 years from now. And nature resilience is what takes center stage amid this over populated metropolis. And what we hope is that the visitor comes and interacts with the exhibition," says Maile Gamez, Head of Communications, ARTECHOUSE.

Cherry Blossoms mark as a symbol for nature as a whole and you'll find them throughout the exhibition.

In the first floor, you'll enter the immersive gallery.

"It's a huge room and as you walk around you can interact with the screens and help the cherry blossoms grow. And the message there and throughout the entire show is that we can stop what's happening with climate change. We change the course," states Gamez.

