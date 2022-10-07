How children can process grief with the power of animals and community

The grief of losing a loved one is an all-encompassing emotion and for children that couldn't ring truer. Tomorrow's Rainbow is a place where children and parents can find solace from their grief through the wondrous healing power of animals. Inside South Florida’s Jason Carter stopped by Tomorrow's Rainbow’s mini ranch and spoke to Founder and CEO, Abby Mosher to learn more about how they’re helping families in our communities.



“During my family's vacation in Texas, my husband, my seven-year-old son, and I were involved in a head on collision at 65 miles an hour, it killed my husband instantly and left my son hospitalized,” says Founder and CEO of Tomorrow's Rainbow, Abby Mosher. “When we were in the hospital, I could really only focus on one thing, and that was that no matter what it took, I was going to help my son and I to heal from the tragedy.”



17 years later they continue helping families heal from grief.



“I like to say it was actually my grief journey,” says Mosher. “It is such a privilege to be able to do this work to see the families come in and the children come in with their heads hanging, a little bit of weight of the world on their shoulders, and leaving, filled with joy, smiling, skipping over their new friends that they've met here at the farm.”

Those coming to Tomorrow's Rainbow process their grief by connecting with the animals and other people with similar experiences.

“Just removing that social isolation because children often feel like this only happened to them. We want them to be with other people, other children with shared experiences,” says Mosher. “So that's the really important component of the program is being with other children that are grieving, but beyond that, they get to participate. It’s not only a peer support group but the horse interactions and the therapeutic play areas allow them to take their own unique grief journey.”



Tomorrow's Rainbow Pony Jail 'n Bale is back at the mini ranch after a 2-year COVID hiatus. The Pony Jail n’ Bale event is happening on Saturday, October 16th from 1-4 pm. Pony Jail n’ Bale is a western extravaganza open to the public. It gives attendees a chance to support Tomorrow's Rainbow’s mission and see what they’re all about. The 10-dollar entry fee includes food, games, and more.

For more information on how you can help visit TomorrowsRainbow.org