How Choosing Physical Therapy Can Improve Your Life

Posted at 6:00 PM, Oct 10, 2023
Physical Therapist, Dr. Sherri Betz, joined Inside South Florida to discuss how physical therapy can treat and alleviate joint pain symptoms, often associated with common conditions like Osteoarthritis, which currently affects 32 million adults in the United States.

“A physical therapist will perform a comprehensive physical assessment from head to toe looking for contributing factors that are exacerbated the arthritis pain,” says Betz. “They'll often look at your gait and your posture and work on strength and mobility, and even change the way you bear weight on your feet to reduce forces at that arthritic joint. Physical therapy can eliminate the need for invasive procedures like prescribed pain medications, like steroids or opioids, and get you back to doing the things that you love.”

For more information, visit ChoosePT.com.

