City Theatre’s Executive Director and Artistic Director, Gladys Ramirez and Margaret M. Ledford, respectively, joined Inside South Florida to share how the organization continues to follow in its founder’s footsteps of placing women at the helm.

“We are opening doors for other women as much as possible through female identifying playwrights and actresses and choosing pieces that put females in lead roles,” says Ledford.

