How CooperVision is Helping Alleviate the ‘Myopia Epidemic’

CooperVision Pediatric Optometrist, Dr. Felicia Timmermann, joined Inside South Florida to share her professional expertise on the rapid increase of childhood myopia and CooperVision's proactive efforts to address the concerning 'myopia epidemic.'

“What we're actually finding is by 2030 50% of the North American population is projected to have myopia,” says Dr. Timmermann. “But more than that, we're actually seeing an increasing prevalence in children, and really developing this and much earlier ages. And this is concerning, because at earlier ages, children tend to progress more rapidly with their myopia.”

However, treatments are available that can help slow down the progression of Myopia.

“We actually have an FDA approved product, ‘MiSight 1 Day’ contact lenses that are FDA approved already at the initiation of treatment of eight to 12 years old,” says Dr. Timmermann. “So first, it's going to put them into visual clarity, meaning that they're going to be able to see everything clear in their everyday lives, just like they would in standard glasses in contact lenses.”

