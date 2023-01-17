Watch Now
How cosmetic procedure transforming natural facial structures

Buccal fat removal is a cosmetic procedure that offers its patients the celebrity look. Plastic Surgeon, Dr. John Mesa MD, FACS joined Inside South Florida to share how the surgery can help patients transform their appearances.

“Buccal fat remover eliminates the pockets of fat in the lower anterior cheek that give you the round face,” says Mesa. “When you remove those big pockets of fat it gives a chisel look.”

Buccal fat removal is a minimally-invasive plastic surgery procedure for specific candidates.

“Patients are usually someone that has chubby cheeks or who is unable to slim the face with diet and exercise, but also have high cheekbones,” says Mesa. “I do the current procedure completely awake under local anesthesia, and there is zero pain.”

Dr. Mesa has authored the Atlas of Operative Craniofacial Surgery to help candidates choose a plastic surgeon.

For more information, visit drmesa.com or on Instagram or Tiktok @doctor.mesa2

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by PR Media.

