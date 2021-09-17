How COVID has affected mental health

George Mavrookas, CEO of Fort Lauderdale drug and alcohol rehab center, Agape, joins us for a real conversation on mental health after this past year-and-a-half.

Isolation was one of the biggest issues during the pandemic. Geroge says a lot of people have been leaning on substances to ease the pain of loneliness, even those who have never had an issue with substance abuse.

Although the world has opened up again, most people still have worries and fears regarding COVID, especially about if we'll have to head back into a lock-down situation. Agape does offer telehealth services as well as evening out-patient services for those who work.

It's a unique situation, and Agape has unique solutions. Learn more about their services at www.agapetc.com

