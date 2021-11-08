How debt can create real-life "Squid Game" situations

Our WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn, has shared many revelations on bankruptcy and its impact on your financial wellbeing and he recently offered even more sound financial advice but this time, he’s thrown in a twist, Squid games.

Unfortunately, the overwhelming stress of debt can have crippling side effects. Like on the show, some people would rather face death than have to face their debt. Van Horn says he has helped a client's family after they committed suicide to get away from debt. Although it is a devastating situation, it does happen in real life. People in debt can also do things like gambling, or wasting more money in an effort to pay off their debt.

Debt can be life-changing but it can also be fixed. Bankruptcy can allow those in debt to keep their assets and turn their lives around in as little as 12 months. This is a reasonable option to help rebuild your credit and you can get started here with Chad and the rest of his team.

